GMDA to source recycled water for Aravali biodiversity park

Gurugram: In an attempt to source recycled water for the Aravali Biodiversity Park on MG Road, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will begin work to lay a water pipeline from Ghata to the park next week. The pipeline will measure approximately 9.5 km in length, officials aware of the matter said. The work to lay a pipeline for taking recycled water to the Aravali Biodiversity Park on MG Road will begin next week. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

An estimated 6 MLD (millions of litre per day) of water from the Berhampur water treatment plant will be pumped by the authority to the park, which has emerged as an important green cover for the city. GMDA officials said that they have also got land for construction of an underground tank in Ghata, where recycled water will be stored for pumping further.

“The work to lay the pipeline for taking recycled water to the Aravali Biodiversity Park will start next week. Pipes of different dimensions have been obtained and we have also got land for construction of an underground water tank at Ghata. The pipeline from the Berhampur sewage treatment plant to Ghata has already been laid. The conception of the project will ensure that treated waste is available at the park for horticultural activities,” said Praveen Kumar, executive engineer, GMDA.

The authority said that an amount of ₹10 crore has been estimated to be spent on the project. “The authority is trying to promote the usage of recycled water for horticultural activities in parks and for maintaining green belts and for this purpose HDPE pipelines will be laid across the city in the next financial year at a cost of ₹10 crore,” a senior GMDA official said.

According to the GMDA, 218 MLD sewage is treated at the Dhanwapur plant and it is discharged into irrigation channels and is used for agriculture in 13 villages of Gurugram and Jhajjar. Similarly, 160 MLD is treated at Berhampur out of which only 43 MLD is utilised for horticulture, industry and ground water recharge through ponds while the remaining is discharged into the Badshahpur drain.

“We are gradually trying to ensure that treated waste water is utilised to the maximum and for this, pipelines have been laid across the city. We have also got approval to construct new sewage treatment plants in the city,” said the GMDA official.

To maximise the use of recycled water in construction and other non-potable activities, the official said that the authority has set up nine points from where tractor trolleys and tankers can collect recycled water and transport it to different parts of the city.