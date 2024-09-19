Goods train derailment disrupts Delhi-Mumbai route

Train traffic on Mumbai-Delhi route remained disrupted on Thursday die to the derailment of 26 wagon of goods train that occurred at 8 pm on Wednesday. While the fourth line remained operational and trains heading towards Delhi were allowed to pass at a reduced speed, however, there was no traffic from Delhi. About 60 trains were diverted via Ghaziabad as restoration work continued, with general manager, North Central Railways (NCR) reaching Mathura on Thursday to oversee the efforts. Goods train wagon that derailed on Mathura Delhi track on Wednesday night. (HT)

The wagons of goods train derailed between Vrindavan and Ajhai of Mathura-Palwal section. The train was carrying coal for Suratgarh Thermal Plant from Jharkhand and had 59 wagons. The derailment damaged OHE line.

“Of the 26 derailed wagons, 24 had toppled sideways, while two, which were less damaged, were re-railed and moved with a called-in engine. General manager of North Central Railways (NCR) UC Joshi arrived at the spot to supervise the restoration work, and it is expected that train traffic on the track will be restored by midnight,” stated Prashasti Srivastava, the spokesperson for Agra Division of NCR.

“Trains heading towards Delhi are moving through fourth line which was unaffected but at caution speed and trains moving from Delhi towards Mumbai were diverted through Ghaziabad. About 60 trains were diverted besides those cancelled including Intercity Express,” stated Srivastava.

Currently, the focus is on restoration and it is too early to determine the exact cause of derailment, stated Prashasti Srivastava on Thursday afternoon.

“The derailment occurred around 8 pm impacting up, down and third line, leading to diversion or cancellation of trains. Efforts are underway to restore normal train operations on the affected track,” stated Tej Prakash Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager at Agra Division of North Central Railways.

Helpdesks were established at Agra Cantt and Mathura junction as trains on this route between Agra and Delhi came to standstill last night.