Gurugram admin to decongest key Dwarka e-way stretch

Gurugram: The Gurugram administration on Sunday carried out an inspection to address the traffic congestion occurring on the Dwarka Expressway along the Gurugram-Farrukhnagar stretch during peak hours. Teams comprising personnel from the traffic police, Public Works, and Irrigation departments conducted the inspection to find solutions to the traffic snarls affecting the Dhankot area, officials said. The damaged condition of the Gurugram-Farrukhnagar road causes traffic congestion during peak hours on the Dwakra Expressway in Gurugram on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

They said the teams interacted with local residents who provided feedback on the severe traffic snarls on both sides of the road.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav told the traffic police and the PWD department to start filling potholes and implement one-way traffic management during peak hours.

He told them to ensure smooth movement of traffic and minimise inconvenience for the public, deploy adequate traffic police personnel and expedite road repairs. The work would be carried out within a week, he added. He said directions had been given to the traffic police to divert traffic during peak hours.

“The vehicles commuting from Gurugram to Farrukhnagar will be diverted along the canal-side road, while those from Farrukhnagar to Gurugram will use the old route through Dhankot village to ease traffic movement,” he said.

The DC said they had issued instructions to the relevant departments to repair the damaged roads within their jurisdiction to improve the traffic situation in Gurugram city and to ensure safety of commuters. “We do not want any road fatality due to potholed roads during the rainy season. The agencies have been asked to ensure that there is no waterlogging on the road leading from Rajiv Chowk to the mini secretariat. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should ensure that cleaning of flyovers and removal of silt along roads is done,” he said.

Yadav said that he had also directed that an adequate number of traffic police personnel should be deployed to manage the diversions effectively. “We are looking at ensuring that the public and drivers face no difficulties at the diversions. Once the stretches are managed well, the congestion issue will be resolved,” he said.

Keeping in mind the ongoing monsoon season, the DC instructed the Public Works Department to expedite road repairs and patchwork to prevent any disruption in traffic. “Roads, both urban and rural, should be in such good condition that drivers from other states and districts leave with a positive experience,” he added. He also emphasised levelling any uneven road surfaces promptly.

Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Sector 102 and a daily commuter on the Gurugram-Farrukhnagar road, said, “The traffic jams have been a nightmare, especially during peak hours. The potholes make driving extremely dangerous. The roads even after repairs will not last for more than a month. We are risking our lives driving on the stretch,” he said.