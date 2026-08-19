Delhi HC allows JNU to proceed with PG admissions under deprivation points policy

Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to proceed with admissions to its postgraduate courses for the 2026-27 academic session under its deprivation points policy. Delhi High Court has allowed JNU to continue its 2026-27 postgraduate admission process under the university’s deprivation points policy (HT Archive)

JNU’s deprivation points policy under court challenge JNU’s deprivation point policy is a unique mechanism designed to promote inclusive education by awarding extra marks to candidates from backward or deprived areas. Under the policy, students can receive up to 12 points (each equivalent to 3 marks) to add to their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that the system of awarding deprivation points had been in place at the university since April 1974 and had been amended from time to time by its academic council.

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HC modifies order that had halted admission process The bench noted that the single-judge bench, in its August 14 order, had restrained JNU from finalising admissions based on deprivation points and from taking any further steps in the admission process based on the policy, effectively bringing the entire admission process to a halt.

“Having heard the counsel for the parties and taking into consideration that the award of deprivation point has been in the university, since April 1974, as amended from time to time which has been duly approved by the academic counsel and as a result the entire admission has been put to halt, we modifiy the impugned order that any admission will be subject to outcome of the writ petition and we direct single judge to expeditiously dispose of the writ,” the court said in its order.

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It added, “The university shall carry on with the admission process as per the provisions in the e-prospectus, including the provisions which are under challenge before the single judge. Any admission hence made will be subject to the outcome of the writ petition.”

Admissions to remain subject to outcome of writ petition The court passed the order in an appeal filed by JNU against the single judge’s August 14 order. The August 14 order was passed in a petition filed by a student seeking admission to the varsity’s PG course, challenging the varsity’s deprivation point policy.

In its appeal, JNU submitted that the e-prospectus containing the deprivation point policy was issued in April 2026, while the admission process for the 2026-27 academic session commenced in May. The first round of counselling concluded on June 25, and classes for students admitted through the earlier counselling round commenced on July 30.

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JNU’s counsel argued that admissions had already been made under the policy and classes had commenced. The counsel further contended that if the policy aggrieved any student, the challenge should have been brought within a reasonable time.

The student’s counsel argued that the award of deprivation points had effectively rendered the marks secured by candidates in the CUET almost meaningless.