Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday announced a grant of ₹3 crore for the construction of a school laboratory and additional classrooms at Bairagarh School, while asserting that the state government was taking strict action against drug mafias and would not spare those involved in the illegal drug trade. Himachal CM announces ₹3 cr for school infrastructure, flags off anti-chitta walkathon in Tissa

Sukhu made the announcement while interacting with students of PM SHRI Government Model Senior Secondary School, Tissa, in Chamba district, before flagging off an Anti-Chitta walkathon to raise awareness about drug abuse.

The chief minister said the government was also confiscating properties of people involved in drug trafficking and asserted that there was no place for those engaged in the illegal drug trade in the state.

He said the fight against drugs was not merely the responsibility of the government but a shared responsibility of every section of society.

Anti-chitta rallies and awareness programmes were being organised across the state to educate young people and the general public about the harmful effects of chitta and other intoxicating substances and encourage them to stay away from drugs, according to a statement issued here.

Sukhu said young people had a particularly important role to play in spreading awareness against drug abuse. A large number of students participated in the walkathon, carrying the message of public awareness against drugs.

He appealed to people to inform the police about drug traffickers by calling the emergency helpline number 112. He assured them that the identity of anyone providing such information would be kept completely confidential.

Earlier, the chief minister encouraged students of the school to work hard and strive for success in life. Responding to a question from Tamanna, a Class 12 student, he said students should make decisions fearlessly to move forward and achieve their goals.

During the interaction, Monika, another Class 12 student, asked about the steps being taken by the government to prevent drug abuse, while Muskan sought information about measures to improve the quality of education and facilities in government schools.

Sukhu said challenges would arise at every stage of life, but those who made the right decisions at the right time without fear were the ones who created history.

Responding to the students' demands, Sukhu announced a grant of ₹3 crore for the construction of a school laboratory and additional classrooms at Bairagarh School.

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