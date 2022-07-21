‘Institutes should be open to change, adaptive to new trends’
Educational institutions need to be open to change, said Prof Satish K Tripathi, president of State University of New York at Buffalo, United States during his interaction with directors of institutes, deans and senior officers of Banaras Hindu University here on Wednesday.
He said that the academic landscape was undergoing a massive transformation. Hence, educational institutions should also be adaptive to the new trends and practices in the interest of students, pedagogy and research.
Prof Tripathi, a BHU alumnus, shared his experiences as an educational administrator for over three decades in various institutions in the United States. He also spoke about the best practices being adopted by the University at Buffalo, be it appointment of faculty members, getting outstanding professionals to institutions for teaching and research or capacity building of faculty members and staff.
Prof Tripathi underscored the importance of data in decision making and having correct, accurate and verified data in the process.
He added that educational institutions also need to provide useful data to various stakeholders including the governments. Hence, institutions should take the job of data collection and management very seriously. People have started to realize that if the right data is available, they can do a much better job, added Prof Tripathi.
He said that institutions should be open and welcoming to talent from anywhere. If as recruiters, we have an opportunity to hire an excellent teacher or researcher who could be a real asset to the institution, there should not be any hesitation in allowing or exercising some amount of flexibility, said Prof Tripathi.
He also responded to questions from BHU members including hiring professionals for teaching, data management and boosting research outlook of the institution. He said that for any educational institution to flourish, a significant number of high quality research was imperative. We must encourage and facilitate our faculty members in getting good projects, suggested Prof Tripathi.
Present on the occasion, BHU vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir K Jain said that for any educational institution which eyes itself to be in the ranks of top institutions, teaching and research assume equal significance. Lacking in any one of them is neither good for the institution nor for the students, he said.
Prof Jain also shared how he has closely worked with Prof Satish K Tripathi for introducing best practices at IIT Gandhinagar.
He extended gratitude to Prof Tripathi to share with members of BHU his enriched experiences which will help them in furthering the growth journey.
