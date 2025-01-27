Irani: Don’t believe false AAP promises

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming that they are misusing Delhi residents’ information taken as part of schemes. BJP leader Smriti Irani. (PTI)

BJP leader and former Union minister Smriti Irani was at a public gathering in Chandni Chowk, campaigning for party candidate Satish Jain. “While preparations for the polls are in full swing, I want to remindyou something. We saw some women of Delhi filling out forms for the schemes introduced by the AAP. A few days ago, we got to know that these same forms were seen at a scrap dealer’s shop. AAP, which is known to be involved in liquor scams, are misusing this information and the safety of these women will be affected as a result.”

Further, she appealed to the people to vote for the BJP candidate in the constituency. “The people of the constituency have already chosen Praveen Khandelwal in Lok Sabha elections. Now if you choose Satish Jain in the Vidhan Sabha, then these people, who have always served the residents, will help find solutions to your problems,” she said.

Irani also reiterated the party’s manifesto promise, saying all women will get ₹2,500 per month if the BJP comes to power. “You will also be connected to 28,000 hospitals across the country through the Ayushman Bharat Yojana,” Irani said.

Meanwhile, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri addressed another public meet at Punjabi Bagh constituency, for party candidate Harish Khurana.

“PM Modi has also reduced the price of cylinders. We started the ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’ in 2016, under which you get a cylinder at ₹500. In our Sankalp Patra, we also mentioned that we will provide a cylinder for ₹500 and additionally, a free cylinder will be given to the poor on Holi and Diwali,” Khurana said.

Khurana further added that the Metro’s popularity in the Capital was only possible because of the BJP. “Metro started in 2002 and today 400km of the line exists between Delhi and National Capital Region. Currently, additional 1,000km line is under construction, and we are on our way to make 2,000km. We will become the second largest metro in the world. It is important to remember who made this possible, certainly not Kejriwal.”