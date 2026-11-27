New Delhi, Observing that the executive authorities in Tamil Nadu acted on the diktat of their political bosses, the Supreme Court on Friday issued a contempt notice to the Tamil Nadu chief secretary, DGP, Madurai collector and others over the violation of its November 20 Karthigai Deepam order. Karthigai Deepam row: SC issues contempt notice to Tamil Nadu chief secretary, DGP and collector more

The top court suspended the board of trustees of Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple and ordered lighting of lamp at Thiruparankundram Deepathoon on Saturday using the flame lit at Uchaipillaiyar mandapam.

Asking the Tamil Nadu chief secretary to appear personally, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi directed him to file an affidavit detailing emails, calls exchanged and messages exchanged between officials.

"The wilful non-compliance of orders of the Court, especially by the executive authorities, cannot go unnoticed and it has to be dealt with an iron hand," the bench said.

The top court also handed over the security of Tamil Nadu's Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple and Thiruparankundram hill to CRPF, citing the failure of the Tamil Nadu Police to implement its orders.

The apex court said it cannot sit in a silo if its order is not complied with and added that its order is not an invitation to negotiate as it binds the State, its officers and every religious institution.

It said any attempt to pollute stream of justice by any person, howsoever high he may be, will not be tolerated.

The top court said the conduct of officers prima facie reveals a state of administrative chaos in Tamil Nadu.

"The conduct alleged, as borne out by the record, would prima facie disclose a brazen and wilful disobedience of this Court's order, a flagrant disregard of the undertaking given before the High Court and a calculated affront to the authority of both constitutional courts," the bench said.

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government apologised to the top court over the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp at Deepathoon and blamed the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple authorities for it.

Despite the apex court's permission, the Karthigai Deepam was lit only at its customary Uchipillayar mandapam at Thirupparankundram on November 24 and not at Deepathoon.

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