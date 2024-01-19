Leopard kills 8-year-old girl in KWS

Bahraich For representation only (HT File Photo)

A leopard attacked and killed an eight-year-old girl under the Sujauli police station area of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS), located on the Indo-Nepal border, on Friday afternoon, said B Shiv Shankar, divisional forest officer (DFO), KWS.

Giving information about the incident, Shiv Shankar said that the incident occurred in Ayodhyapurwa village under the Sujauli police station area, where a leopard attacked an eight-year-old girl while she was sitting along the forest area on Friday afternoon. Villagers recovered the body of the child. The girl was identified as Aysha, daughter of Israeel, a resident of Ayodhyapurwa village.

According to sources, Israeel was working in his fields while Aysha was sitting near the fields when a leopard that sneaked from the KWS, attacked Aysha. Hearing Aysha’s screams, Israeel and other villagers rushed towards her. Seeing the mob and hearing the noise, the leopard fled into the forest leaving the girl in a pool of blood. The girl died on the spot.

On being informed, range officer, Rohit Kumar Yadav, forester Anil Kumar, watcher Vikas and SO Sujauli Saurabh Singh along with a police team reached the spot.

The police sent the body for a post-mortem examination. The DFO said the range officer has been asked to provide financial assistance of ₹10,000 to the family of the deceased girl. The DFO said further assistance would be given as per the rules of the forest department.

The DFO said combing in the area has been increased and people have been cautioned not to venture out alone in the area.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI