Ludhiana MC directs bulk generators to dispose of solid waste or face action

To efficiently manage solid waste in the city, the municipal corporation (MC), on Thursday, conducted a meeting with bulk generators in the areas falling under Zone-C of the civic body.

In the meeting held at the MC’s Zone-C office on Gill road, the officials, led by joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh, apprised the generators that they are responsible to dispose of waste generated in their premises, as per the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, failing which they will attract challan, ranging from ₹500 to ₹25,000.

Around 30 bulk generators, including the owners of hotels, factories, marriage palaces, schools etc, were present in the meeting.

MC community development officer Maheshwar Singh said the establishments generating over 100 kg waste on a daily basis fall under the category of bulk generators. “They need to dispose of the wet waste through composting, while dry waste can either be recycled or handed over to an approved garbage collector in the city,” he said.

The joint commissioner said, “These meetings are being held at zonal-level on the directions of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal.” Bulk generators have been directed to dispose of their waste by themselves or face action. Regular inspections will also be held by health branch officials to keep a check on the bulk waste generators.