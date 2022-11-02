Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana | Patwari, aide arrested for accepting 5K bribe

Ludhiana | Patwari, aide arrested for accepting 5K bribe

Spokesperson of the VB said the accused was arrested following a complaint filed by Daljit Singh, a resident of Kabir Nagar, Ludhiana. The complainant alleged that the patwari and his aide were demanding ₹5,000 bribe to provide the record of a plot registered in the name of his mother

The Ludhiana police team laid a trap and the accused were caught in the act while accepting <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 as second instalment of bribe from the complainant. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Vigilance Bureau (VB)on Tuesday nabbed patwari Mandeep Singh, posted at Dhandari Kalan, and his aide Soni red-handed while accepting a bribe of 5,000.

Spokesperson of the VB said Singh was arrested following a complaint filed by Daljit Singh, a resident of Kabir Nagar. The complainant alleged that the patwari and his aide were demanding 5,000 to provide the record of a plot registered in the name of his mother. He further said he had already paid 1000 as the first instalment of bribe to the accused middleman.

After verifying his information, a team laid a trap and the accused were caught in the act of accepting 5,000 as second instalment from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB, Economic Offences Wing, Ludhiana police station and further investigation is under progress.

