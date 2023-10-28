News / Cities / Others / Maharajganj district cracker blast: Six hurt, two seriously, in taxi stand explosion

Maharajganj district cracker blast: Six hurt, two seriously, in taxi stand explosion

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Oct 28, 2023 07:00 PM IST

Crackers placed in a bag that was being carried on a motorcycle burst near a taxi stand at Bahaduri crossing, in Kulhi town

At least six people sustained injuries, when crackers placed in a bag that was being carried on a motorcycle burst near a taxi stand at Bahaduri crossing, in Kulhi town of Maharajganj district, on Friday late evening.

For representation only (Ht File Photo)
Two of the six injured received serious injuries.

SP, Maharajganj, Dr Kaustubh, claimed that all the injured were out of danger and undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Circle officer Anuj Kumar Singh said that the police had registered a case and had arrested a cracker trader Hari Ram Jaiswal as he had no proper licence for storage and sale of crackers.

Officials said a trader, Sanjay Maurya, along with his 14-year-old son, Ravi, had purchased crackers from Hari Ram Jaiswal’s shop in Maharajganj town. While they were on their way to their residence, they stopped the motorcycle at a taxi stand in Bahaduri and suddenly the blast took place resulting in injuries to six people; four of them were waiting for the local bus at the stand.

Locals said Maurya, who was holding the bag on his leg, was badly injured while Ravi sustained injuries in both hands. Both of them were first admitted at Bahaduri Bazar PHC but were later referred to the district hospital.

The other injured, identified as Hari Narayan, Ramchandra, Sheetal and Bhanu, were admitted to the Community Health Centre. Sources claimed that the blast was so powerful that it damaged three motorcycles and window panes of two cars.

Abdur Rahman

Saturday, October 28, 2023
