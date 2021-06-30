Home / Cities / Others / Man held for killing wife, 3 daughters in 2019
Man held for killing wife, 3 daughters in 2019

The Rohtas Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and three daughters in September 2019
By Prasun K Mishra, Sasaram
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 10:16 PM IST

The man, Chhathu Rawani, was believed to be living in Punjab with his second wife and remained untraceable for almost two years, police superintendent Ashish Bharti said on Wednesday.

The bodies of the three girls, aged eight years, six years and six months, and their mother, who was in her early 30s, were found in a drain. There were no injury marks on the bodies and police suspected the four were poisoned.

The four were believed to have been killed at separate places and then dumped in the drain.

Rawani was missing until he returned home and was arrested on Tuesday. He allegedly tried to mislead police through contradictory statements but finally broke down. He was arrested and booked for the murders, said Kripal Jee, a local police officer.

