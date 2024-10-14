Newly launched RCCC boosts rural development, employee accountability in Varanasi

The newly established Rural Command and Control Center (RCCC) is already showing positive results. The RCCC was set up to ensure timely attendance of employees in rural departments and to monitor the progress of development projects in villages across the district, helping to accelerate their completion. Rural Command and Control Center office in Varanasi (HT)

A dedicated team at the RCCC strictly monitors the employees working in rural areas, especially in villages, and tracks their attendance. If any employee is absent without prior information, the team contacts them to inquire about the reason for their absence.

The RCCC, an initiative of chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal, operates during regular office hours under his supervision. Nagpal stated, “The RCCC’s primary objective is to ensure the presence of employees working in development blocks and various departments in rural areas, and to regularly monitor priority projects to ensure their timely implementation by speeding up their progress.”

The RCCC has shown positive outcomes. Through its regular monitoring, the RCCC discovered that 173 tube wells in the district were non-functional. The department concerned was instructed to take the necessary steps, and as a result, 124 of these tube wells have been restored to working condition, according to Nagpal.

Nagpal also mentioned that the RCCC received feedback from farmers indicating that 67 drains required cleaning. The canal department was promptly informed, and the drains were cleaned.

Thanks to the RCCC’s efforts, progress in constructing soak pits for hand pumps has significantly increased. Last year, 3,166 soak pits were constructed, while this year the number has risen to 17,972.

Road restoration under the Jal Jeevan Mission is also monitored by the RCCC, with meetings held periodically to review progress, Nagpal added.

In efforts to curb groundwater exploitation and promote rainwater harvesting, RCCC supervised the installation of rainwater harvesting systems in 435 government buildings through private institutions.

Additionally, RCCC monitoring revealed that 212 ponds had dried up during the summer season. Of these, 147 ponds were replenished with water from canals and tube wells, while 92 ponds filled with water hyacinth and weeds were cleaned by the Gram Panchayat.

The RCCC team also ensures that Gram Panchayat secretaries are regularly attending work and monitors the operation of Anganwadi centers. The RCCC team regularly speaks with beneficiaries of various government schemes to assess their satisfaction and address any complaints. The RCCC operates daily during office hours.