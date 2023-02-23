Now, AU campus to be vehicle-free zone three days a week

With an aim to reduce carbon emissions and also promote ‘walking for better health’, the authorities of Allahabad University (AU) have decided to keep the campus vehicle-free for three days in a week. Allahabad University campus. (HT File)

From the coming week, on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the entry of two-wheelers and four-wheelers has been banned on the campus, informed central varsity officials.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by AU vice chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava. The meeting was attended by all deans and heads of departments held in the North Hall on Wednesday wherein the decision was approved unanimously, they added.

All the faculty members have agreed to the proposal of not using two-wheelers or four-wheelers on the campus for three days as apart from making the campus pollution-free, it will also promote the habit of walking for better health.

Presently, the university is scattered in four campuses located quite a distance from each other. Within the campus, the inter-department distances too are quite noticeable. Thus, the faculty members use vehicles to move from one place to another.

“Following the decision, the faculty members and the varsity staff would not be using their vehicles on the campus for three days a week,” said public relations officer, AU, Prof Jaya Kapoor.

Along with reducing carbon emission, AU administration is saving huge amount of energy by harnessing the solar energy using large solar panels mounted on the roofs of different departments.

In another important decision, there was a detailed discussion on how the files related to the projects and financial matters could be processed soon. For this, it was decided that the files related to the projects of the faculty members would be disposed of by holding a meeting on the 18th of every month. All the members also agreed on the need to conduct undergraduate and postgraduate classes and examinations on time.

Controlled movement of vehicles is also followed at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) wherein only teachers are allowed to move on their vehicles inside the campus and the students use bicycles.