Home / Cities / Others / Odisha to issue SOP on Covid-19 death compensation
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (File photo)
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (File photo)
others

Odisha to issue SOP on Covid-19 death compensation

The kin of those who died by suicide or by accident within 30 days of testing positive for the virus will be included in the compensation scheme.
READ FULL STORY
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 11:44 PM IST

The government of Odisha would soon issue an SOP to compensate the next of kin of those who died by suicide or by accident within 30 days of testing positive for Covid-19, officials said today.

While interacting with media persons in Bhubaneshwar, Director of Medical Education and Training, CBK Mohanty, said as per the Supreme Court order, an SOP will soon be presented by the state government to include kin of those who died by suicide or by accident within 30 days of testing positive for the virus. They will be provided with 50,000 as compensation.

Earlier, the Centre, in an affidavit filed before with the Supreme Court, said the compensation will be paid by the state governments from their respective disaster response funds and will be channelised through the District Disaster Management Authority or the district administrations.

The families will have to submit their claims through a form issued by the state authorities along with specified documents, including those certifying the cause of death.

As per the official records, 8187 people in the state have so far succumbed to Covid-19. However, NGOs working in the health sector believe otherwise as Odisha registered around 20,000-odd excess deaths in 2020 as compared to 2019 which they allege may possibly have been caused due to Covid-19. The NGO leaders say there may have been more deaths this year as the second wave of Covid-19 was more fatal as compared to last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.