PMC sanctions 26.25 crore for ‘green’ hill development in city

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Monday, approved ₹26.25 crore for a hill development plan to be undertaken with the forest department.

The forest department already has a forest management scheme for the city, in place since 2000, and this hill project will now align with the forest scheme.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “To develop the hills at Bhamburda and Warje, PMC approved ₹26.25 crore for a period of five years. Every year ₹5.25 crore will be spent. PMC is entering into a joint agreement with the forest department for the same.”

Pune city has a total 1,826 acres of forest area. PMC plans to conserve the greenery and several hills in Pune are under this programme.

Rasne said, “Under this programme, in the first phase, Pachgaon Parvati, which is mainly known as Taljai hill, was developed along with Bhamburda hill. In the second phase PMC plans to develop hills like Taljai, in the Bhamburda, Warje, Kothrud and Dhanori areas.”

PMC budget for forest management

2006-2011 - ₹10.23 crore

2014-2019 - ₹80 crore

2022-2027 – ₹26.25 crore