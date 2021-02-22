PMPML to set up solar charging stations at 6 depots soon
PUNE As the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is in the process of increasing the number of electric buses to its fleet, the public transport body has decided to increase its charging stations too.
PMPML will set up solar power charging stations for its e-buses at six of its depots in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas.
The public transport body will be availing consultancy services from private agencies, and around 20 megawatts of electricity will be generated by these buses.
“As we are adding more electric buses to our fleet, the electricity supply to charge these buses would be a major issue in future. So we have decided to use solar energy for charging the buses. Accordingly, we have selected six of our depots for installing solar panels on the rooftops,” said Rajendra Jagtap, PMPML chairman and managing director.
Currently, there are 150 e-buses in PMPML‘s fleet. Till July 2021 additional 150 e-buses will be added and by year-end, there will be an addition of 350 e-buses.
“Along with creating solar energy power, we will also be installing charging stations at these depots. We are going to start work on the same from next month and taking the help of private agencies,” he said.
For its 650 electric buses, the daily requirement is about 80,000 units of electricity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMPML to set up solar charging stations at 6 depots soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Monday Musings:3 years since DSK’s arrest... desperation grows among investors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry test today; two ruling MLAs resign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The wait to adopt a child got longer amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body cracks down on marriage halls, hotels; stringent norms likely
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hotel near Mumbai sealed after 21 staffers test positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body yet to receive guidelines for Phase 3 of Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Consumer forums should take steps to expedite adjudication
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district’s positivity rate up from 6.8% between Jan 23-Jan 29, to 10% between Feb 13-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Talwandi Sabo thermal plant liable to pay ₹85 lakh to farmers: NGT’s state panel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Groom’s minor nephew dies in celebratory firing in Punjab’s Patti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools, colleges shut in Pune: Review to be taken on Feb 26; study circles, libraries to remain open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kothrud, Bibwewadi current Covid hotspots; micro-containment zones to return: divisional commissioner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC takes actions against 44 eateries for violation of Covid protocols
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New restrictions imposed in Pune district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox