IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / PMPML to set up solar charging stations at 6 depots soon
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMPML to set up solar charging stations at 6 depots soon

PUNE As the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is in the process of increasing the number of electric buses to its fleet, the public transport body has decided to increase its charging stations too
READ FULL STORY
By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:33 PM IST

PUNE As the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is in the process of increasing the number of electric buses to its fleet, the public transport body has decided to increase its charging stations too.

PMPML will set up solar power charging stations for its e-buses at six of its depots in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas.

The public transport body will be availing consultancy services from private agencies, and around 20 megawatts of electricity will be generated by these buses.

“As we are adding more electric buses to our fleet, the electricity supply to charge these buses would be a major issue in future. So we have decided to use solar energy for charging the buses. Accordingly, we have selected six of our depots for installing solar panels on the rooftops,” said Rajendra Jagtap, PMPML chairman and managing director.

Currently, there are 150 e-buses in PMPML‘s fleet. Till July 2021 additional 150 e-buses will be added and by year-end, there will be an addition of 350 e-buses.

“Along with creating solar energy power, we will also be installing charging stations at these depots. We are going to start work on the same from next month and taking the help of private agencies,” he said.

For its 650 electric buses, the daily requirement is about 80,000 units of electricity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMPML to set up solar charging stations at 6 depots soon

By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:33 PM IST
PUNE As the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is in the process of increasing the number of electric buses to its fleet, the public transport body has decided to increase its charging stations too
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Monday Musings:3 years since DSK’s arrest... desperation grows among investors

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:35 PM IST
PUNE Till five years ago, when Pune developer DS Kulkarni, a
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan hands over his resignation letter to Puducherry Assembly speaker VP Sivakozhundu, in Puducherry on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan hands over his resignation letter to Puducherry Assembly speaker VP Sivakozhundu, in Puducherry on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
others

Puducherry test today; two ruling MLAs resign

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:46 AM IST
Four Congress MLAs – including former ministers A Namassivayam and Malladi Krishna Rao – quit earlier, while another party legislator was disqualified for anti-party activities last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Mukherjees had to wait for four additional months to adopt their daughter. (HT)
The Mukherjees had to wait for four additional months to adopt their daughter. (HT)
others

The wait to adopt a child got longer amid pandemic

By Rupsa Chakraborty
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:06 AM IST
The outbreak of the pandemic in March had brought the adoption process to a standstill for several reasons – lack of information, closure of courts and fear of contracting the infection
READ FULL STORY
Close
Citizens crowd Ranade Road in Dadar for shopping on Sunday. Starting Monday, the police can fine citizens <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 for not wearing masks. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Citizens crowd Ranade Road in Dadar for shopping on Sunday. Starting Monday, the police can fine citizens 200 for not wearing masks. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
others

Mumbai civic body cracks down on marriage halls, hotels; stringent norms likely

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Continuing its upward Covid-19 graph on Sunday, Mumbai reported 921 new infections – its sharpest single-day spike since November 29 when 940 cases were recorded
READ FULL STORY
Close
The caseload in Mira-Bhayander has reached 26,730, of which 25,544 patients have recovered. (HT File)
The caseload in Mira-Bhayander has reached 26,730, of which 25,544 patients have recovered. (HT File)
others

Hotel near Mumbai sealed after 21 staffers test positive for Covid-19

By Ram Parmar
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:46 AM IST
The Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) sealed a hotel till March 4 after 21 of its staffers tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The civic body fears that lack of clarity may lead to further confusion and dampen the vaccination process in the third phase. (HT File)
The civic body fears that lack of clarity may lead to further confusion and dampen the vaccination process in the third phase. (HT File)
others

Mumbai civic body yet to receive guidelines for Phase 3 of Covid-19 vaccination drive

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Union health minister said that the third phase of vaccination is likely to commence in March and will cover 270 million crore people aged over 50 years as well as those with comorbidities
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Consumer forums should take steps to expedite adjudication

By Pushpa Girimaji
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Delays in the justice system inflict so much pain and misery on the victim that the oft quoted legal maxim ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ seems an understatement
READ FULL STORY
Close
To bring down the positivity rate and for early detection, the administration is now looking at more options, especially given that central government laboratories located in the district have reduced testing capacity to focus on genome sequencing, due to various new mutations being reported. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
To bring down the positivity rate and for early detection, the administration is now looking at more options, especially given that central government laboratories located in the district have reduced testing capacity to focus on genome sequencing, due to various new mutations being reported. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
others

Pune district’s positivity rate up from 6.8% between Jan 23-Jan 29, to 10% between Feb 13-19

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Positivity rate means there are 10 new cases now being reported for every 100 Covid-19 tests done in the district, thereby adding more pressure on hospital infrastructure
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Talwandi Sabo thermal plant liable to pay 85 lakh to farmers: NGT’s state panel

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Report finds unscientific management of fly ash generated from facility in Mansa dist damaged crops and environment
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Groom’s minor nephew dies in celebratory firing in Punjab’s Patti

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:21 PM IST
TARN TARAN Celebrations turned sour within hours after a groom’s minor nephew died and an elderly man was injured in the celebratory firing at the post-marriage function in Dubali village falling under the Patti sub-division, on Saturday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Schools, colleges shut in Pune: Review to be taken on Feb 26; study circles, libraries to remain open

By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:28 PM IST
PUNE Considering the increasing number of Covid cases in Pune district, all schools, colleges and private coaching classes will be closed till February 28
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Kothrud, Bibwewadi current Covid hotspots; micro-containment zones to return: divisional commissioner

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:47 PM IST
PUNE The year 2021 began on a positive note for residents of Pune, as the entire city was declared a no-containment zone by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) from Jan 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC takes actions against 44 eateries for violation of Covid protocols

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:35 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its action against eateries and restaurants that are not adhering to Covid prevention protocols
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police take action against mask violators at Chapekar chowk Chinchwad, on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Police take action against mask violators at Chapekar chowk Chinchwad, on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
others

New restrictions imposed in Pune district

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:15 PM IST
The collector has also asked for an assessment of Covid care centres, dedicated Covid hospitals, ventilators and bed preparedness in case of any drastic spike in the numbers
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP