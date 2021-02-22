PMPML to set up solar charging stations at 6 depots soon

PUNE As the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is in the process of increasing the number of electric buses to its fleet, the public transport body has decided to increase its charging stations too.

PMPML will set up solar power charging stations for its e-buses at six of its depots in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas.

The public transport body will be availing consultancy services from private agencies, and around 20 megawatts of electricity will be generated by these buses.

“As we are adding more electric buses to our fleet, the electricity supply to charge these buses would be a major issue in future. So we have decided to use solar energy for charging the buses. Accordingly, we have selected six of our depots for installing solar panels on the rooftops,” said Rajendra Jagtap, PMPML chairman and managing director.

Currently, there are 150 e-buses in PMPML‘s fleet. Till July 2021 additional 150 e-buses will be added and by year-end, there will be an addition of 350 e-buses.

“Along with creating solar energy power, we will also be installing charging stations at these depots. We are going to start work on the same from next month and taking the help of private agencies,” he said.

For its 650 electric buses, the daily requirement is about 80,000 units of electricity.