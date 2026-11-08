Kochi, Police on Sunday issued a lookout notice against a doctor booked in a rape case, who had earlier accused Malayalam actors Athulya Chandran and Bibin Perumpally of assaulting and robbing him at a flat in Ponnurunni here, officials said. Police issue lookout notice for doctor booked in rape case in Kochi

Infopark police, probing the sexual assault case against Dr Johnson Varghese, issued the notice as he has been absconding since Friday.

The rape case was registered based on a complaint by a woman who is a relative of Chandran, officials said.

The lookout notice was issued to prevent the doctor from leaving the country.

Besides, the search is being conducted in various parts of the state, and his relatives are also being put under surveillance, officials said.

Police said an examination of two mobile phones belonging to the doctor revealed videos and photographs of intimate moments involving several women.

The hospital where he worked had already dismissed him, police said.

The investigation is being expanded based on the digital evidence recovered from his mobile phones. More cases will be registered if women appearing in the photographs and videos approach the police with complaints, officials said.

In the present case, the complainant alleged that the doctor sexually assaulted her and recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

According to police, the woman also claimed that Chandran and Perumpally had lured the doctor to an apartment to get the videos deleted from his phone.

On Thursday, police arrested Chandran, Perumpally and their friend Vishnu following a complaint lodged by the doctor.

According to his complaint, the 41-year-old doctor was called to a flat at Essen Springdale Apartments in Vyttila here on November 2 on the pretext that the aunt of one of the accused was unwell.

Upon reaching the flat, he found around 12 people, including the actors, present.

They allegedly assaulted him and stole his two mobile phones, smartwatch and earphones, collectively valued at around ₹3.25 lakh, the FIR stated.

The doctor alleged that the group accused him of drugging and raping the aunt of one of the accused and assaulted him several times.

Chandran and Perumpally have acted in several Malayalam films.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Kochi dismissed the bail pleas of Chandran, Perumpally and Vishnu on Saturday.

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