Prayagraj loses 264 polling booths after rationalisation; EC approves 4,887
The number of polling booths in Prayagraj district has come down by 264 following rationalisation, with the Election Commission approving 4,887 polling booths against the 5,151 set up after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls
The number of polling booths in Prayagraj district has come down by 264 following rationalisation, with the Election Commission approving 4,887 polling booths against the 5,151 set up after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The district administration had sent the revised list of polling stations to the Election Commission after holding consultations with political parties and addressing their objections. The commission has now approved the proposal, and the assembly constituency-wise list has been released, said officials.
With the assembly elections due in a few months, the district administration has stepped up preparations. During the SIR exercise, the number of voters in the district had declined by around 11.56 lakh following the revision of electoral rolls.
The Election Commission had directed that one polling booth should cater to a maximum of 1,200 voters. Accordingly, the administration rationalised the number of booths based on the revised electorate. Suggestions and objections from political parties were also considered before the proposal was forwarded for approval.
Confirming the development, additional district election officer Upma Pandey said the Election Commission had approved the revised list.
2,245 polling stations
The district will now have 2,245 polling stations housing 4,887 polling booths. The district election office has also released the constituency-wise list, which will be displayed in all assembly constituencies to enable voters to check their respective polling booths, said officials.
“After consultations with all political parties, the list of polling stations for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections was sent to the Election Commission. It has now been approved. The district will have 4,887 polling booths,” said district magistrate and district election officer Manish Kumar Verma.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORK Sandeep Kumar
K. Sandeep Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor and Bureau Head of Hindustan Times in Prayagraj, where he leads the newspaper's editorial coverage across the region. With more than 25 years of experience in journalism, he has built a reputation for credible, in-depth and impact-driven reporting on Uttar Pradesh's governance, politics, education, agriculture, science and technology, defence, infrastructure and development. Over the course of his career, Sandeep has consistently broken and tracked stories that have shaped public discourse, with a particular focus on policy, public institutions and issues that directly affect people's lives. His reporting combines rigorous fieldwork with data-backed analysis, making complex subjects accessible to a wide readership. He has also written extensively on human-interest stories that spotlight resilience, innovation and social change across urban and rural Uttar Pradesh. As Prayagraj Bureau Head, he mentors reporters, drives editorial planning and ensures comprehensive coverage of one of India's most politically and culturally significant regions. His work is marked by accuracy, balance and context, reflecting a commitment to public-interest journalism and high editorial standards. Through his reporting, Sandeep continues to chronicle the evolving social, economic and political landscape of Uttar Pradesh while delivering insightful and reliable journalism for Hindustan Times readers.Read More