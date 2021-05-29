Ramakrishna Mission starts Covid medical relief

LUCKNOW Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram, Vivekananda Polyclinic and Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow started Covid medical relief work on the occasion of the 2458th birth anniversary of Lord Buddha on May 26. The relief work includes oxygen supply, free tele-consultation and collection of test samples from home etc.

Swami Muktinathananda, secretary, Ramakrishna Math, Lucknow said, “It has been observed that the key to check the spread of coronavirus is isolation of patients. In order that the suspected as well as confirmed corona patients may be able to remain isolated wherever they are, a number of services are being provided in and around Lucknow, either free of charge or at subsidized rates, with immediate effect.”

Covid oxygen relief

Swami Muktinathananda said, “It has been observed that most of the Covid patients require oxygen for which hospitalization becomes necessary. The hospital is arranging to supply oxygen to them free of charge through a set of oxygen concentrators with a capacity of 5 litres per minute or 10 litres per minute, as per requirement. However, caution money has to be given as a refundable security deposit for the use of this costly equipment till recovery.”

Medical consultation relief

Free medical consultation will be provided every day from 1 pm to 2 pm by a team of competent doctors comprising intensivist, anesthesiologist, pulmonologist and other medical consultants. The prescribed drugs would be communicated to the patients at their respective Whatsapp numbers, he said.

“The patients may approach the consultants by calling 9453207748. The prescribed drugs may be directly procured by the patients from their local drug stores. However, if necessary, the drugs may also be delivered to them from the hospital at concessional rates,” he said.

Covid investigation relief

Samples of Covid tests as well as other pathological investigations may be collected from the patients wherever they are, on calling mobile number 6387002969. The results will be communicated to them over Whatsapp/email directly from NABL accredited medical laboratory within 24 hours, Muktinathananda said.

Covid AYUSH relief

The alternate therapy wing of Vivekananda Polyclinic and Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow is extending free consultation and advice to Covid as well as general patients by competent AYUSH doctors over internet daily from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for which the mobile no. is 9450714457.