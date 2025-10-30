Schedule announced for electoral roll revision in Varanasi

The Varanasi district administration has announced the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, in accordance with directives from the Election Commission of India and the chief electoral officer, Uttar Pradesh.

District election officer Satyendra Kumar said the revision process had been initiated from October 28 and will be carried out as per the timeline mandated by the commission.

Preparation, training, and printing of forms are taking place from October 28 to November 3, 2025. Door-to-door distribution of forms by block level officers (BLOs) will be conducted from November 4 to December 4, 2025. The publication of the electoral roll will take place on December 9, 2025, and the period for filing claims and objections will run from December 9, 2025, to January 8, 2026. Verification and disposal of claims and objections will take place from December 9, 2025, to January 31, 2026. The final publication of the electoral roll will be on February 7, 2026.

During the intensive revision, BLOs will visit households to distribute enumeration forms. Voters must fill out and return the forms to the BLOs along with the required documents as proof of eligibility.

According to the guidelines, documentation requirements vary based on the voter’s date of birth.

For those born before July 1, 1987, if their name appears in the 2003 voter list, only the enumeration form and proof from the 2003 list are required. If their name does not appear in the 2003 voter list, they must submit one valid document proving their date or place of birth.

For those born between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004, one valid document must be provided to prove their date and place of birth, and one document to prove their father’s or mother’s date and place of birth.

For those born after December 2, 2004, documents must be provided to prove both their own and their parents’ date and place of birth.

Valid documents include an identity card or Pension Payment Order (PPO) issued by the central or state government or any public sector undertaking; an identity card or certificate issued by a government body, local authority, bank, post office, LIC, or PSU before July 1, 1987; a birth certificate issued by a competent authority; a passport; a matriculation or educational certificate from a recognised board or university; a permanent residence certificate issued by the competent state authority; a forest rights certificate; a caste certificate (OBC/SC/ST or others) issued by a competent authority; records from the National Citizen Register (where available); a copy of the family register issued by the state or local authority; a certificate of land or house allotted by the government; an Aadhaar card; or a copy of the voter list entry from the intensive revision completed in Bihar, if applicable.