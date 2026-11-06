Chennai, The search to trace five fishermen from Kasimedu missing following Cyclone Murasu has been intensified, and a Tamil Nadu minister is camping in Andhra Pradesh to expedite the activities, an official said on Friday, even as DMK MP Kanimozhi slammed the state government for allegedly failing to launch an immediate rescue operation. Search for five missing fishermen intensified, says TN govt

The nine Kasimedu fishermen who left Chennai on October 29 during Cyclone Murasu faced engine failure near Ramayapatnam Port, Andhra Pradesh, on November 3. Four bodies were recovered along the Prakasam district coast and at sea by the Indian Coast Guard on Thursday.

The ICG has been involved in the massive search operation to trace the five fishermen, the official said.

Finance Minister N Marie Wilson is currently in Andhra Pradesh on the orders of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, and is coordinating with the officials there.

Kanimozhi strongly criticised the ruling TVK government for its alleged negligence and slow response regarding the Kasimedu fishermen incident.

In a statement, she said the news of the death of Kasimedu fishermen who were caught in Cyclone Murasu is deeply painful. "I express my deepest condolences to the families who are suffering from their loss."

"Why was no action taken even after information was provided that the fishermen went missing? Why has the Fisheries Minister not visited the people even after this tragedy," she asked.

The TVK government, which acted "negligently even during a disaster, must take immediate responsibility for this tragedy and must increase and provide higher relief compensation to the families of the deceased fishermen," the DMK deputy general secretary said.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Wilson said the ill-fated mechanised boat lacked mandatory safety gear, proper commercial insurance, and vital regulatory documents. He, however, assured that the government would strictly streamline marine safety protocols and enforcement mechanisms moving forward to prevent such lapses from recurring.

Chief Minister Vijay, who condoled the deaths, sanctioned an initial state relief compensation of ₹7 lakh for each affected family. The government has taken responsibility for the full cost and logistics of transporting the recovered bodies from the RIMS Hospital in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh, back to their homes in Kasimedu, here.

Prior to his departure to Andhra Pradesh, grieving family members and women from the Kasimedu fishing community surrounded Minister Wilson and confronted him over alleged administrative delay.

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, echoing Kanimozhi's stance, slammed the Vijay-led government, questioning why the boat was allowed to venture deep into the sea despite weather advisories and demanded that the government heavily increase the compensation amount.

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