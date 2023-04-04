7 tourists dead, 20 injured in Sikkim avalanche; PM Modi, Amit Shah condole deaths

In a tragic incident, at least seven tourists died while 20 tourists were injured, when they were hit by an avalanche in Sikkim on Tuesday afternoon, state officials said. 12 tourists are undergoing treatment at Sochaygang. (Photos shared by the rescue teams)

The incident happened on a road 14th mile on Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathula at the India-China border.

According to an NDRF (national disaster response force) official, all tourists and tourist vehicles have been accounted for. Operations has been called off and there is no more requirement of NDRF. Details of recovered tourists will be shared later.

However, according to a report received from Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, 12 tourists are undergoing treatment at Sochaygang and seven are reportedly dead, NDRF official said.

Indian Army personnel were also involved in the rescue operations but it had to be called off due to another slide.

“There was another slide at the same location at 5.35pm on Gangtok-Nathula road. It has also started snowing, making the rescue operation dangerous. Accordingly, the rescue and search operations have been called off by the district administration due to fear of more slides. The JNM Axis is closed now due to the slide”, an Indian Army official said.

Also Read: Toll from Tajikistan avalanches rises to 19

Reacting on the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences for the deceased.

“Distressed by the avalanche in Sikkim. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured recover soon. Rescue ops are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected”, PM Modi said.

Echoing similar sentiments, union home minister Amit Shah said the government is closely monitoring the situation.

“My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragic avalanche in Sikkim. We are closely monitoring the situation and the teams of NDRF will reach the affected area soon. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured”, Shah wrote in his official Twitter account.

Sikkim has been witnessing regular snowfall since March and movement of tourists was restricted up to 13th Mile, a point on JN Road which leads to the Nathula pass.

Sikkim government officials said although tourists were permitted to go up to 13th Mile, many had gone up to 15th Mile when they were hit by the avalanche.

Around 80 tourists were feared to have been hit by the avalanche.

Thirty of them were rescued till 3pm and taken to various hospitals in Gangtok, the state capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON