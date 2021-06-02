Shamli shocker: Man kills wife, injures son, for delay in serving salad

In a bizarre incident, a man hacked his wife to death and injured his son over delay in being served salad for dinner.

The incident took place in village Gogawan Jalalpur under Babri police station of Shamli on Monday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Shamli, Sukirti Madhav said a case of murder had been registered against the accused Murli, 45, who is absconding.

“Raids are being conducted and the accused would be arrested soon,” the police official said. Police said Murli (goes by one name) had demanded salad for dinner on Monday.

His wife Sudesh, 42, was busy in some work and the delay in serving salad led to an altercation between the couple after which Murli attacked his wife and 20-year-old son with a hoe and ran away, the police said.

Hearing screams neighbours rushed to their house and alerted the police. Sudesh and her son were taken to the hospital where Sudesh was declared dead. Doctors said her son’s condition is critical.

A few days ago, in neighbouring Purkaji area of Muzaffarnagar, a man shot his wife dead after she refused to make physical relations with him. He then threw his three minor children into Ganga Canal.