Home / Cities / Others / Tripura: Six cadres of banned NLFT surrender before BSF

Tripura: Six cadres of banned NLFT surrender before BSF

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Jun 05, 2023 09:24 AM IST

According to BSF records, 23 NLFT insurgents along with a few commanders have surrendered since 2017

Six cadres of the banned insurgent outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered before Border Security Force (BSF), an official statement said.

The six cadres were residents of Manikpur in Dhalai District of Tripura. (PTI file photo)
The six cadres were residents of Manikpur in Dhalai District of Tripura. (PTI file photo)

The six cadres, Ramanjoy Tripura, Khorsamohan Tripura, Madan Mohan Tripura, Alajoy Tripura, Meturam Tripura and Barmita Tripura were residents of Manikpur in Dhalai District of Tripura.

“...06 newly joined cadres who were lured by NLFT(BM) cadres, sympathisers and recently joined National Liberation Front of Tripura (Bishwa Mohan) outfit have surrendered before BSF Authorities by leaving the path of violence,” statement released by the BSF said on Sunday.

Also Read: Two BSF personnel killed in militant ambush in Tripura; NLFT hand suspected

The NLFT was floated in 1989 with the agenda of sovereign Tripura.

Later in 1997, the NLFT was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).

According to BSF records, 23 NLFT insurgents along with a few commanders have surrendered since 2017.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tripura bsf
tripura bsf
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out