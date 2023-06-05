Tripura: Six cadres of banned NLFT surrender before BSF

Six cadres of the banned insurgent outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered before Border Security Force (BSF), an official statement said. The six cadres were residents of Manikpur in Dhalai District of Tripura. (PTI file photo)

The six cadres, Ramanjoy Tripura, Khorsamohan Tripura, Madan Mohan Tripura, Alajoy Tripura, Meturam Tripura and Barmita Tripura were residents of Manikpur in Dhalai District of Tripura.

“...06 newly joined cadres who were lured by NLFT(BM) cadres, sympathisers and recently joined National Liberation Front of Tripura (Bishwa Mohan) outfit have surrendered before BSF Authorities by leaving the path of violence,” statement released by the BSF said on Sunday.

Also Read: Two BSF personnel killed in militant ambush in Tripura; NLFT hand suspected

The NLFT was floated in 1989 with the agenda of sovereign Tripura.

Later in 1997, the NLFT was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).

According to BSF records, 23 NLFT insurgents along with a few commanders have surrendered since 2017.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON