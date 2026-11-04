Teacher’s body found in Deoria bushes; school manager arrested

: The recovery of a 27-year-old teacher’s body from bushes near Kanhauli village in Deoria district, and her subsequent identification through a photograph circulated by police in a local WhatsApp group, triggered protests in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. Her family members blocked the Nai Bazar road under Jhangha police station limits with the body, demanding justice, adequate compensation and strict punishment for those responsible. Police suspect that an alleged relationship between Rani and the accused, who is married, may have led to the murder (For representation only)

Police said school manager Vijay Nishad (38) had been arrested following a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, Subhash Chandra Vishwakarma. Police have also seized the car allegedly used to transport and dump the body in roadside bushes in Deoria.

The victim, Rani Vishwakarma (27), belonged to Khurai village under Jhangha police station limits in Gorakhpur district. She had been working as a teacher at V.N. Central Academy in Nai Bazar, Brahmpur, for nearly seven years.

Rudrapur SHO Kalyan Singh Sagar said preliminary investigations suggested that an alleged love affair could have been the motive behind the crime. Further investigation is underway.

According to police, Rani left home around 8.30 am on October 31, telling her family she was going to school to collect her salary. She reportedly left the school around 3 pm but failed to return home.

Her body was later found in bushes near Kanhauli village under Rudrapur police station limits in Deoria district. Villagers told police that a white car had stopped near the bushes around 7 pm on Sunday. Its occupants allegedly opened the boot, dumped the body and fled. Villagers informed the police later that night.

After recovering the body, police circulated the woman’s photograph on social media to establish her identity. Villagers recognised her from the photograph shared in a local WhatsApp group and alerted her family, leading to her identification.

Police suspect that an alleged relationship between Rani and the accused, who is married, may have led to the murder. Investigators are questioning Nishad to establish the motive and reconstruct the sequence of events.

Rudrapur CO Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi said the accused has been taken into custody. Further legal proceedings were underway, he added.

Police are examining CCTV footage, call detail records and other evidence to establish the sequence of events and ascertain whether anyone else was involved in the crime. HTC