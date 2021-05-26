Teachers’ recruitment: Bihar moves HC for lifting stay

PATNA

The Bihar government has moved the Patna High Court seeking removal of its stay on recruitment of 1.25 lakh primary and secondary school teachers.

The court had stayed the recruitment while hearing a writ petition filed by the Blind Association, which claimed 4% quota for the physically challenged, including visually impaired, was not being honoured.

Advocate genera Lalit Kishore said he made a special mention before the division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sanjay Kumar for an early hearing in the case, as requested by education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, as the state was ready to start the recruitment process.

“The matter was mentioned earlier also and it was scheduled for hearing in March itself, but It could not happen due to Holi and Covid-19 second wave. I made another mention on Tuesday. The government is ready to keep 4% vacancy aside and wants the process for the remaining 96% to continue with court’s permission,” the AG said.

He said the Chief Justice had directed the court master to place the file before him.

Education minister Vijay Kumar Chowdhary had earlier said that the government was ready to go ahead with the new recruitment process for teachers fully enforcing the reservation roster formula if the court so allowed.

“The government will guarantee adherence to the reservation roster in letter and spirit. The government wants to give benefits to all the categories. We have to carry out around 91,000 recruitments in elementary schools and 30,000 plus in secondary and higher schools. As soon as we get the go-ahead from the court, the process will be on. We will assure the court that there will be no deviation from the roster,” he had said.