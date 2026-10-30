Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniversary and guru puja, highlighting his legacy as a freedom fighter who synthesised nationalism, spirituality, and social justice. TN CM pays rich tributes to Thevar, hails his legacy as synthesis of nationalism, spirituality

Honouring the freedom fighter and spiritual leader for cherishing patriotism and spirituality as his two eyes, the chief minister specifically praised Thevar's powerful, courageous oratory skills that sparked the flame of freedom among the public.

He highlighted how Thevar passionately spread Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's ideals, mobilised crucial support for the Indian National Army , and fought relentlessly for the nation's independence.

In a post on 'X', Vijay stressed that Muthuramalinga Thevar transcended the boundaries of caste and religion, prioritising humanism as his very life breath, and called upon the people to continuously tread on this idealistic path.

Earlier, the CM paid floral tributes to Thevar's statue at Nandanam here, marking his 119th birth anniversary and 64th guru puja, during the statewide commemorations amid tight security arrangements. He was accompanied by state ministers N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna.

"On the occasion of the birth and guru puja day of the freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar, who lived cherishing nationhood and divinity as his two eyes, I pay homage to his patriotism, sacrifice, and contributions to social justice," Vijay said, and appealed, "Let us continue to tread the path of ideals of Muthuramalinga Thevar, who lived transcending caste and religious boundaries, with humanity alone as his breath."

It may be recalled that Thevar had once declared that nationalism and divinity were like his two eyes and strongly believed that the two could not be separated. He advised his followers that "politics without divinity is a body without a soul".

He lived a very simple, ascetic life while remaining highly active in public life. He was the key force behind the All India Forward Bloc in Tamil Nadu, and staunchly advocated for a unified, independent India. Also, he championed Tamil pride and culture and firmly maintained that it was completely inseparable from the broader identity of the nation.

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