UPRTOU students to get tablets, smartphones

The state government will give tablets or smartphones to all the students enrolled in Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU) till the academic session July-2021. The university has completed all the preparations for the implementation of the scheme for free distribution of tablet/smartphone for technical empowerment of the youths of the state.

On the instructions of the vice chancellor of the University, professor Seema Singh, admission in-charge Gyan Prakash Yadav has been made the nodal officer of this scheme.

“In the current session of the university (July 2021) all the students enrolled with the university and pursuing various courses, be it working people, retired professionals or unemployed youths, will be given tablet/smartphone under the scheme of the state government for technical empowerment,” said the nodal officer. For this, no student has to make any application or pay fees, he added.

The database of students will be made available by the nodal officer to the officer selected by the government. Yadav said that if there was any error in the uploaded data, then the study center coordinator will inform the nodal officer. Information in this regard will be sent to the students on their phone or email.

Media in-charge of the university, Prabhat Chandra Mishra said that along with this, the last date for admission to all the awareness programs, certificate programs, diploma programs, PG diploma programs and graduate and masters’ programs in the university for the session July 2021-22 has been extended till 25 November 2021.

As per the directives of the UPRTOU VC, Prof Seema Singh, the last date of the admission in different courses has been extended from November 15 to November 25, 2021 in the interest of students. Students desirous of admission can ensure their admission by depositing the admission fee online on the university website and web link. The admission process is being conducted simultaneously at all the regional centers of the state which includes Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Meerut, Azamgarh, Noida and Ayodhya.