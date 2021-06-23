Yogi pays tributes to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary on Wednesday. Dr Mukherjee was the founder of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, the predecessor to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking on the occasion at Civil hospital here, Yogi praised the Prime Minister and home minister for abrogation of Article 370 and said this was a dream of Dr Mukherjee.

“Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee gave a vision to the country but when the Congress government came to power, he dedicated himself to the service of Bharat Mata. When the then central government added Article 370 in the Constitution, he opposed it. He gave a slogan: ‘Ek desh mein do pradhan, do vidhan aur do nishan nahi challenge.’ He became the victim of a conspiracy on this day in 1953. His sacrifice became the basis for the unity of India,” said the CM.

“We all appreciate PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah who fulfilled the dream of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and removed Article 370 in August 2019. This connected Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream and they prepared the roadmap of development with the pledge to eliminate terrorism from the Valley. J&K is connected with development mainstream now,” said the CM.