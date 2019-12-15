e-paper
Over 500 protest at police HQ, JNU students join in to show solidarity

Dec 15, 2019 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi More than 500 students of Jamia Milia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) gathered outside the police headquarters at ITO on Sunday night, to protest the alleged police assault on students at the Jamia campus earlier in the day, when they were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Students who gathered outside the police headquarters blocked the Vikas Marg and raised slogans, such as “Delhi police leave Jamia” and “Jamia, we are with you”, as well as some against the government.

Kumar John, a 25-year-old doctorate student from Jamia, said that police’s violent action towards students is a shameful act. “Whatever vehicles were gutted were set afire by local residents and not students. Since yesterday (Saturday), we have been protesting non-violently, inside the campus. Our ID cards were being checked at the gate,” he said.

A mass communication student of Jamia, Srijan Chawla, said that the police entered reading rooms and washrooms to beat up students. “Police made students, holding their hands up, parade outside the campus,” she said.

JNU students said they have gathered to support Jamia students and to protest against the alleged police assault. “At least 200 of us from JNU are here. We demand that the police immediately leave Jamia campus. This is not justified. The violence against students is not acceptable,” said Surabhi, a student of Centre for Historical Studies, JNU.

D Raja, a leader of the Communist Party of India and Rajya Sabha member, who was also present outside the police headquarters, said he was at the spot to express solidarity with the students.

