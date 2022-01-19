1 dead, 4 missing after tractor on boat topples into Gandak river

BETTIAH A woman died and four others were missing after tractor trolley, carrying 14 people, toppled off a boat and fell into the Gandak river in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Wednesday, officials said.

Confirming one death, West Champaran superintendent of police (SP) Upendra Nath Verma said the incident occurred at Bhagawanpur. “Four people are still missing. Search and rescue operation is underway,” he said.

Police identified the deceased as Rajni Devi, a resident of Yadavpur in Gopalganj district. Those missing have been identified as Inderjeet Prasad, Uma Devi, residents of Gopalganj, and Punita Kumari and Saroj Kumari, residents of Bhagwanpur, West Champaran.

Gopalganj and West Champaran districts are situated on either side of the Gandak river.

Ram Dular Yadav, an eyewitness, said the incident occurred after the driver of the tractor trolley, while speaking to somebody over his cellphone, inadvertently revved up the engine. “As a result, the tractor trolley toppled off the boat and fell into Gandak river,” said Yadav, a resident of Bhagwanpur, adding the incident occurred as he was about to load his motorcycle in the boat, which was yet to set sail.

Soon after the incident, local fishermen and divers managed to rescue two persons.

Later, officials from Bettiah rushed to the site of accident.

West Champaran district magistrate Kundan Kumar said, “The two recused persons have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment,” he said.

A team of state disaster relief force (SDRF) has been pressed for search and rescue operation, he said.