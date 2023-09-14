17-yr-old student dies by suicide in Bihar district, probe underway: Police

A 17-year-old student studying in class 10 died by suicide at his home in Bihar’s Jamui district on Thursday, police said. The deceased was a student in a government school in Bariyarpur village. (Representative file image)

The boy, who was going to appear for the Bihar Board Examination next year, was found dead inside his house, police added.

The deceased was a student in a government school in Bariyarpur village.

“The mother was being administered medicine as she was ill and the father was looking after her when the boy died by suicide,” said a close relative of the family.

The body was sent to the primary health centre where he was declared dead by the doctors.

“The body has been sent to Jamui district hospital for postmortem”, assistant police inspector (ASI) Nityanand Singh said adding that “The incident is being probed.”

He however said that prima facie it appears to be case of suicide.

This is the second such incident that took place in Bihar in a matter of two days.

On Wednesday morning, an 18-year-old first-year student at Polytechnic College allegedly died by suicide inside her college hostel.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022-2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos:

040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact number: 09441778290

