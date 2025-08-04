5 kanwariyas killed after DJ vehicle comes in contact with live wire in Bhagalpur

At least five kanwariyas were killed while two are undergoing treatment after a DJ music system installed atop a vehicle they were travelling in came in contact with a live wire leading to an accident in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district late on Sunday night. A DJ vehicle came in contact with an electric wire and overturned, in which five people died on the spot. (Representative file photo)

Police said that a group of youths who were a part of the devotees on the occasion of fourth and last Monday of Shrawani Mela were going to Jayesthgaur Nathsthan to offer obeisance after carrying Ganga water from Sultanganj, died in the accident.

“A DJ vehicle came in contact with an electric wire and overturned, in which five people died on the spot. Efforts are being made to provide financial assistance to their families,” said Bhagalpur SSP Hridyakant, adding the SDPO (Law and order) camped at the spot. Police trying to locate its driver.

Eyewitnesses said that the mishap took place at around 12:05am when the victims, who were travelling in a vehicle fitted with a DJ and sound system, arrived at a particular place before proceeding towards the destination.

“The vehicle was stuck in the road. At the time of the incident nine persons were travelling on the vehicle while dozens of kanwariyas were travelling on foot with the DJ sound systems. As the vehicle driver managed to get out from the mud, the sound systems came in contact with a low-hanging high-tension power line. The vehicle overturned in the roadside canal,” he added.