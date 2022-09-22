Ahead of Amit Shah's Bihar visit, Tejashwi Yadav has a question to ask...

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday slammed union home minister Amit Shah, questioning the senior BJP leader's motive in visiting the state's Seemanchal region.

"... want to ask Amit Shah... will centre give special status to Bihar? What is the motive of his visit? When he comes he will say there is jungle raj... will speak against Muslims and incite Hindus... that is all they (the BJP) do," the RJD leader told reporters in Patna.

Shah is to make a two-day visit to Bihar - the first since his party last month lost power after chief minister and JDU boss Nitish Kumar broke ranks with the BJP to ally with the RJD. As part of his visit, he will address a rally in Purnia district - where this morning the NIA raided PFI leaders and offices.

Shah's visit has also been panned by other members of the Bihar government.

JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan this week called the union minister's visit 'an attempt to fan communal tension'. Ranjan also said Shah holding rallies in Seemanchal - home to a sizeable Muslim population -was an indication of the BJP's motive.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has issued similar warnings, telling party workers 'they have mischief in their mind... we need to be cautious'.

The BJP insists Shah's visit is part of a planned outreach programme; the party aims to win 35 of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 national election.

Tejashwi Yadav has also taken on the BJP as they prep for the 2024 polls; he said the BJP's fear was behind the CBI trying to cancel his bail in the IRCTC case.

"I am not afraid of the notice. The answer will be given in the court," he said, emphasising that he would co-operate with CBI in every way.

