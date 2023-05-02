Home / Cities / Patna News / 25-yr-old man allegedly beaten to death over bicycle dispute in Bihar district

25-yr-old man allegedly beaten to death over bicycle dispute in Bihar district

ByBishnu K Jha
May 02, 2023 05:02 PM IST

According to a police official, the incident occurred when one Kishan Dev had gone to the victim’s house to ask for a bicycle

A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death over a bicycle dispute in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Monday night, police said.

A search operation has been launched to arrest the culprit. (Representative file image)
A search operation has been launched to arrest the culprit. (Representative file image)

The victim has been identified and is a resident of Mohanpur OP area.

According to a police official, the incident occurred when one Kishan Dev had gone to the victim’s house to ask for a bicycle. When the victim refused to give him the bicycle, an argument broke out between the two, which soon turned violent. The miscreant started beating the victim and hit him with a stick on his head and injuring him. Bhushan was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

Also Read: Ambala crime: Man beaten to death for ‘not paying’ 250 to neighbour

A search operation has been launched to arrest the culprit.

The deceased’s relatives have named three persons as accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar police samastipur district + 1 more
bihar police samastipur district
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out