Bihar Diwas 2022: PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar extend greetings to people on 110th foundation day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and a host of politicians on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of its 110th foundation day. “Happy Bihar Diwas to all my brothers and sisters. I wish that this state, rich in historical and cultural heritage, continues to set new records in development,” tweeted PM Modi.
Kumar hoped that Bihar would continue to progress. “Let us all pledge to take our state to new heights through unity, brotherhood and social harmony,” the chief minister posted.
Union home minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, described Bihar as a land which has given birth to heroes, scholars, as well as democracy.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, too, wished the people of the neighbouring state.
Bihar Diwas: The state known today as Bihar was carved out of Bengal on March 22, 1912. Each year, the day is a public holiday across the state. This year's celebrations will take place at capital Patna's iconic Gandhi Maidan under the theme ‘Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali.’
Unlike last year, when there were muted celebrations due to the second Covid-19 wave, this year, programmes will be held on a grand scale.
