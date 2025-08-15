Bihar: Nitsh Kumar announces fee relief for students appearing for competitive exams

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced a uniform fee of ₹100 for preliminary tests of all competitive exams in the state, while no money will be charged for appearing in the mains. Kumar said this decision will benefit lakhs of youth who aspire for government jobs. (PTI photo)

The development comes at a time when the state will go to polls later this year for the assembly election.

“Our government has taken several concrete steps to provide more opportunities for government jobs and employment to the youth of the state and to secure their future. Now we have taken another decision in the interest of the youth. I am happy to inform that it has been decided to provide a RELIEF in the examination fee to the candidates by bringing uniformity in the fees of the preliminary (PT) competitive examinations conducted by all the commissions (Bihar Public Service Commission / Bihar Staff Selection Commission / Bihar Technical Service Commission / Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission / Central Constable Selection Board etc.) for state level government jobs”, he said in a post on his official X account.

“Now instructions have been given to keep the fee of only ₹100 for the candidates appearing in the preliminary (PT) competitive examination. At the same time, the candidates who pass the preliminary (PT) examination and appear in the main examination (Mains) will no longer have to pay any examination fee. This step of the state government will benefit lakhs of youth,” he said.

The decision of the state government is expected to directly benefit lakhs of youth especially students from rural and economically weaker families.

Addressing a gathering on Independence Day in Patna, the CM said that his government wants the youth to prosper.

“Our government is giving government jobs to the youth. In 2020, in Saat Nischay-2, we decided that 10 lakh jobs and 10 lakh employment will be given, so this has already happened and is increasing. Now it has been decided that in the next 5 years, one crore youth will be given jobs and employment,” he said.

“To promote education, a uniform and bicycle scheme was launched for boys and girls. Girls are being given ₹25,000 on clearing class 12 and ₹50,000 on graduation. Now girls are also studying a lot. The number of boys and girls in schools is becoming equal. Now the total number of government teachers has become five lakh 12 thousand,” Kumar said.

Kumar also shed light on the improvement of law and order in the state since 2005.

“Compared to 2005, the number of murders, loot, kidnapping and robbery incidents in the state has reduced a lot. Now there is no atmosphere of fear. People are working in the market till late night. They are coming and going without any fear. Attention has been given to the field of education and health. Earlier there were very few schools. There was a shortage of teachers. Due to this, studies could not be done properly. You all know how much has been done,” he said.