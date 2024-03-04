Bihar: Unable to repay loan, elderly couple dies by suicide

An elderly couple of Sakra-Wajidpur panchayat of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur reportedly died by suicide unable to repay the loan they had taken from a private society. Police said that the couple used to live in a small mud house. (Representative Image)

The deceased couple have been identified as Shivan Das (60) and his wife Bhukhli Devi (55).

After a preliminary investigation, police said Shivan had borrowed money from society people for high-interest rates for their bread and butter and for medicine. He had also borrowed money under his wife’s name and the total borrowed amount was ₹7 lakh, said sub-inspector of police Rahul Kumar Ranjan. “Police suspect that the couple took the extreme step due to repeated calls from the lenders. An investigation is underway,” he added.

According to reports, employees of the private finance society arrived at the couple’s residence on Tuesday last week to collect the loan instalment even after the couple told them that they had no money to repay the loan. They belonged to a poor family and worked as labourers in the agriculture field. Police said that they lived in a small mud house.

“My parents went missing since Wednesday and their bodies were found hanging from a tree,” said the couple’s son Ram Babu Das. He said that they took the extreme step as they were unable to bear the tension.

Based on his information, Sakra police registered a case and sent the bodies to SKMCH for postmortem. Police said that the kin had reported that his parents were missing, and a search was launched, during which their bodies were found.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290