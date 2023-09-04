Ex-Union minister alleges JD(U) behind attack on relative in Bihar

Former Union minister and BJP leader RCP Singh on Monday hit out at the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) for the attack on his relative in Bihar’s Nalanda district. The incident took place within the Silao police station area of Nalanda district. (Representative file image)

Singh’s relative Pragati Kumar was shot at in his village in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Sunday.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pradeep Kumar said a police team has been sent to Dharhara village while another team is in the police station.

“The accused has been identified and the investigation is on,” he added.

Reacting to the incident, Singh said that he was campaigning in the state when he came to know about the incident.

“He is my grandson in relation and keeps coming to meet me. He came on Sunday too and after a few hours I got this news. I have been campaigning in all the seven assembly constituencies of Nalanda and I was on the last leg when it happened. He was shot at with warning that he should dissociate from me. How can he dissociate when he is my grandson. He is a government servant,” he said.

Singh claimed that the injured person, who was returning from his Asthawan Assembly constituency meeting in a village, was taking the name of a JD-U leader for the attack.

Hitting out at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Singh said it was heights of lawlessness in the state.

“How low could Nitish Kumar stoop? If he cannot fight politically due to his constantly falling clout, he would get my relatives attacked to hurt me. This is the height of lawlessness. Nalanda is also my native place, not just Nitish Kumar’s,” he added.

BJP state president Samrat Choudhary also released a video of the injured relative of Singh from the hospital.

The victim also corroborated Singh’s allegation in the video clip, saying that he was warned against associating with Singh.

“There were three-four persons. They stopped me and surrounded me. They asked me to mend my ways,They all carried arms. I fell close to my house. They kept saying that they were searching for me,” the injured person said in the video clip.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Choudhary also hit out at Kumar.

“There is nothing called law and order in the state and every day innocent people are falling prey to bullets. This is Nitish Kumar’s achievement now. The entire state has been witnessing killings and loot every day,” he added.

