Govt prepares to shift BSRTC buses op to Patliputra ISBT amid growing demands from pvt transporters
PATNA: Buses under the Bihar state road transport corporation running from Bankipur bus depot at Gandhi Maidan will soon shift to the new Patliputra inter-state bus terminal at Bariaya chak on the outskirts of the city amid the growing demands from private transporters to shift plying of government buses from the new terminal, said Patna district magistrate (DM).
According to Patna DM, Chandrashekhar Singh, the urban development department(UDD) had been urged to provide 5 acres of additional land on the southern side of the new bus terminal at Bariaya chak for accommodating government-run buses.
“ We had started relocating the buses from the new terminal, but it had led to problems owing to shortage of space. Now, we have sent a proposal to the UDD for 5 acres of land. The shifting will take place in the next four to six months once the facilities are in place,” Singh said. He said the Bankipore bus depot, will also be shifted as land has already been allotted to the tourism department. “Besides, the work of Patna metro is also going on for which the relocation has to take place,” he added.
The demand for shifting of government-run buses continues to be a major demand of private transporters, who have shifted their operations from Mithapur bus stand to Patliputra ISBT last year. BSRTC buses run on different routes including various locations in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.
“We want the government to shift government-run buses to ISBT at the earliest because it’s causing heavy losses to private operators. Passengers going to various locations in the state and outside the state find it convenient to take government buses because it’s originating from Gandhi Maidan. Private buses are originating from ISBT which is far off from the city and passengers face problems in reaching there,” said Uday Shankar Prasad Singh, president of Bihar Motor Transport Federation, the apex body of private transporters.
The BMTF president said that the body had already sent a number of letters to the transport secretary Sanjay Agarwal and the chief minister’s office demanding immediate shifting of government-run buses from Bankipore to ISBT along with other demands. “Right now, only around 15,000 buses are plying as against 35,000 during the pre-pandemic times. The number of trucks operating in the state has come down to 1 lakh from 2 lakh. Government must give up more relaxation in terms of tax concessions,” Singh added.
All gram panchayats in Bihar to have own websites
In a bid to bring accountability and transparency in the system of rural governance, all gram panchayat units in the state will have their own websites, containing historical and demographic details of their respective jurisdiction, said Panchayati raj minister. The state panchayati raj department has approached the Bihar state Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (Beltron), National Informatics Centre, and other Central government institutions to develop a comprehensive website for each gram panchayats so that each and every activity, including the status of schemes, could be monitored from the state headquarter. The websites are deemed to contain all demographic details, places of historical importance, and important institutions, besides details of elected representatives of the area.
Getting constant treats from land grabbers, says family of noted Dhrupad singer
Alleging that they are being constantly threatened by land grabbers, the family of noted Dhrupad singer, Padamshree Pt Ramchatur Mallick, has expressed that if the situation continues, they would be forced to migrate to other states. The family stated that their ancestral property at Gangadah village in Darbhanga district is being targeted by some land grabbers.
Woman found murdered in Lucknow, husband arrested
A 32-year-old woman was found murdered at her rented house under PGI police station here on Wednesday, said police. Police later arrested her husband, whom the family members of the deceased, have accused of murder. According to reports, the women's father informed police that his daughter was found murdered at her rented accommodation. The father accused his son-in-law Krishna Kumar (32) of murder. The duo married nine years back and had two kids.
Girl dies, another kid injured as school gate collapses in Kunda
A nine-year-old girl died while another kid was injured when the gate of a primary school at Banemau in Kunda area of Pratapgarh collapsed on them on Wednesday morning, police said. Other children managed to run away but the victim Vandana Singh and a boy named Rishabh (7) were injured in the incident. Villagers and teachers immediately rushed the injured children to nearby community health centre in Kunda where Vandana was declared dead on arrival.
Lawyers’ strike ends after govt withdraws GO
Lawyers of 22 districts of western UP called off their one-day strike on Wednesday after the state government withdrew its controversial order asking district magistrates (DMs) to take action against lawyers who are involved in activities creating lawlessness in district courts.
