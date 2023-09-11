News / Cities / Patna News / Key accused in 2019 mega gold heist in Bihar shot dead

ByAvinash Kumar, Patna
Sep 11, 2023 09:34 PM IST

In second such incident in the last three years, another accused in the sensational 2019 case of gold heist in Bihar was shot dead by four motorcycle-borne assailants in Hajipur town of Vaishali district Sunday evening, police said on Monday.

Police at Muthoot Finance outlet in Hajipur after the gold heist in November 2019. (HT file)
Yusuf Kaushal alias Honi Raj, who had come out of jail five months ago, was chased and shot multiple times near RN College.

Police suspect the robbers could have fallen out over sharing the booty, which could have led to the murder.

The incident was captured by CCTVs. In a video clip circulating on social media, four assailants are seen firing several rounds at Honi Raj for 20-30 seconds.

According to police, Raj was involved in the country’s biggest gold loot case, in which 22 kilograms of gold, estimated to be worth 55 crore, was looted from Muthoot Finance outlet at Hajipur in 2019.

Honi is the second accused in the case to have been killed within three years of the sensational loot incident.

On January 3, 2020,Manish Singh was shot dead inside the medical ward of Hajipur jail by a fellow prisoner. Later a 9mm pistol used in the crime was recovered from jail premises.

Subdivisional police officer (Sadar) Om Prakash said, “The victim (Honi) was involved in the gold loot from Muthoot Finance outlet in Hajipur on November 23, 2019. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody. He was released from the prison five months ago.”

    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

