NIA takes third Bihar youth to Jammu in terror case
An undertrial prisoner lodged in an Arms Act case in Bihar’s Siwan jail since June 2021 has been taken to Jammu and Kashmir by a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a production warrant issued by a court of Jammu in a terror related case, police said.
Siwan jail superintendent Sanjiv Kumar confirmed that a four-member NIA team visited the prison for a second time on April 12 and took Mohammad Irfan Ahmad (22) to Jammu on Friday.
They had first visited the prison a few days back and interrogated Irfan in connection with his alleged links with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Irfan, a resident of Babhanbara-Sharif village under Barharia police station, is accused of selling arms to the terror outfit.
Praveen Prabhakar, station house officer (SHO) of Barharia police station, told HT that Irfan had surrendered before the court on June 18 last year after his name cropped up in a carbine recovery case.
Irfan is the third accused who has been taken to Jammu in terror related case.
On July 22 last year, a joint team of the NIA and Bihar ATS had arrested one Mohammad Arman (23) from his native Dev Bahuara village under the Marhaura police station in Saran district for his alleged involvement in supply of illegal weapons to terror outfits operating in Jammu & Kashmir.
Sources said Arman’s accomplice Md. Javed was earlier arrested from the same village on February 15 last year.
-
Wiser after online hearings, Patna HC scraps AOR system
The Patna High Court has repealed a rule under which advocates were registered as “advocate-on-record”, a practice only followed in the Supreme Court. Patna HC was the only high court in the country having this AOR system, though Bombay High Court has a solicitor system in place. The AOR system is, however, in place in the Supreme Court. Only an AOR can file a Vakalatnama in the Supreme Court on behalf of the client.
-
NCP to organise Hanuman aarti by Muslims in Pune
To counter the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and spread the message of secularism, the Nationalist Congress Party has organised a Hanuman aarti to be performed by Muslims in Pune on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, April 15. All state-level NCP leaders will be present at the aarti. Whereas MNS president Raj Thackeray has organised a community Hanuman Chalisa reading and aarti on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.
-
Pune district reports 11 new Covid cases in 24 hours
As per the state health department, the district reported 11 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. No new deaths due to the infection were reported. Pune city reported four new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,144 and the death toll stood at 9,708. While Pimpri-Chinchwad reported three new Covid-19 cases the progressive count went up to 347,402 and the toll stood at 3,627.
-
Notices sent to Thane housing societies for residents to register pets with civic body
The Thane Municipal Corporation's veterinary department has sent notices to 150 housing societies to provide details of the pets owned by the residents. Till now, around 4,500 pets are registered with the civic body. As many are not aware of the rules, the civic body has released circulars regarding the same and distributed them to all the housing societies. As per the civic body, these laws existed but it was not strict about it initially.
-
Driver who fled with ₹82.5 lakh cash arrested in Navi Mumbai's Panvel
Within 24 hours of a van driver fleeing away with the cash box meant to be deposited in ATMs across Navi Mumbai, the NRI Coastal Police nabbed him from Panvel on Thursday night. Sandeep Dalvi (35), a resident of Koparkhairane who fled with the van and vault that had ₹82.50 lakh cash, has been arrested. The accused was presented before the court on Friday and has been remanded to police custody till April 20.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics