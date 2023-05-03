‘Nitish Kumar getting money through home delivery of alcohol’, claims Bihar BJP chief

Bharatiya Janata Party's Bihar unit president Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday accused the ruling Janata Dal (United) of an illicit liquor scam worth ₹10,000 crore, even naming chief minister Nitish Kumar.



“Today alcohol has reached every home & Nitish Kumar is getting money through home delivery. Nitish Kumar’s party is doing a scam to the amount of ₹10,000 crores in illicit liquor. The administration is collaborating with the liquor mafia and sending all the money to the JD(U) account...That’s why today we take a vow that in 2024 we will win with a full majority in Bihar”, Choudhary was quoted by ANI as saying. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

The Bihar government in 2016 had implemented prohibition policy which bans the manufacture, trade, storage, transportation, sale, and consumption of liquor in the state. However, the dry state has been plagued by deaths of people due to consumption of spurious liquor in the past seven years.

In March this year, a Bihar government data stated that 7,49,000 people were arrested in the state under liquor prohibition law till January 2023, while the conviction rate in cases related to violation is 21.98% till February 2023.

Recently, chief minister Nitish Kumar announced conditional payment of ex-gratia of four lakh rupees each to the next of the kin of those who died due to spurious liquor.

His statement had come on a day when 26 people had died due to the same in Motihari. “We have decided to provide ex gratia of ₹4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. But, the amount will only be given if their family members say in writing to the district magistrate concerned that the death took place after consuming illicit liquor. They will have to disclose the source from where the alcohol was procured, too,” Kumar was quoted by PTI as saying.

