Parleys begin for post-Nitish era; JD(U) eyes Speaker’s post

Even as political parties in Bihar are preoccupied with the March 16 Rajya Sabha polls, parleys have begun for a share in the post-Nitish Kumar cabinet in the state. Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) is putting its foot down for the post of assembly speaker and plum ministerial positions, according to insiders in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Dy CM Samrat Chaudhary during the Samriddhi Yatra in Kishangan on Wednesday. Samrat is said to be a front-runner for the CM post after Nitish’s exit and the JD(U) is said to be hankering after the home portfolio that Samrat holds at present. (HT Photo)

As expected, insiders say, most cabinet berths will be distributed among two NDA giants -- JD(U) and BJP. Even though it is not officially clear yet, it is believed that the BJP will be given the CM chair, which will be a first for the saffron party.

Insiders in the ruling coalition said that ministerial portfolios could be restructured. Smaller NDA allies like LJP(RV), HAM (S) and RLM may get a similar number of berths though with few changes to their portfolios, insiders said.

The present NDA government was formed on 20 November, 2025 and currently h26 ministers as against the permissible limit of appointing 36 ministers in commensurate with the 243 members in the state assembly.

Insiders said that JD(U), with 85 MLAs is bargaining hard to maintain a strong position in the new coalition government, which the BJP (89 MLAs) will lead. JD(U) is seeking major portfolios like finance and infrastructure-related ones such as rural development, rural works and power. JD(U) currently holds these portfolios, although there are indications that the BJP is keen on swapping of some portfolios with the JD(U) in the new government.

The Home portfolio, currently handled by deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP, is also being eyed by the JD(U) but may remain with the BJP in the new government, insiders said.

Another point of tussle between the two major allies is over the Speaker’s post. Insiders in the NDA said that the JD(U) poll managers are negotiating hard for the Speaker’s post arguing that the JD(U) being the second most senior ally should get the top post in the assembly as both the post of Speaker in the state assembly and chairman of the state Legislative Council are held by BJP incumbents at present.

Prem Kumar, who is a senior MLA of the BJP, got elected as Speaker of the state assembly after the formation of the present NDA government in November, 2025 while Awadhesh Narayan Singh, also a senior BJP MLC, got elected as chairman of the council in mid 2024.

“There are negotiations going on between the BJP and JD(U) over the Speaker’s post . The JD(U) wants the post as it would give a right message of balance in the new coalition government.. But, a decision would be taken only after high level talks between the two parties and other allies of the NDA,” said a senior JD(U) leader, in know of the matter. In the present 18th assembly, deputy Speaker is Narendra Narayan Yadav of the JD(U).

One NDA insider said that the new government is likely to be formed after April 16 following the oath of newly- elected Rajya Sabha MPs from Bihar. The term of five outgoing MPs from Bihar will end on April 9 for which the RS polls is due on March 16.

Sources said that CM Kumar may demit office in April first week or second week once the matters relating to allocation of ministerial berths and other paraphernalia of the new government is thrashed out among allies.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment, JD(U) state spokesperson and MLC, Neeraj Kumar did not confirm whether the party is seeking and claiming the Speaker’s post. “All decisions about cabinet berths, portfolios and other issues will be decided in the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar. Right now , we can say only this much,” he said.

BJP state spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel too aired similar views stating that the NDA allies would decide all issues amicably and that the BJP’s decisions would be taken in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and state leadership.