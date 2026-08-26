Students clash with police, Patna ‘stuck’ for hours again; Several detained, cops injured

Chaos broke out on the streets of the state capital on Tuesday as around 14 student organisations including SFI, DYFI, AISA , AISF and BPSC aspirants backed by CPM, CPI, CPI-ML(Liberation) RJD and other parties staged protests over recruitment-related demands, single tier examination of TRE-4 and check on paper leak of competitive exams.

Police showed restraint but had to use water cannons to disperse the protestors who scuffled with the cops for hours and broke barricades at the Dak Bungalow road roundabout, throwing traffic out of gear. The protest march started from Gandhi Maidan around 11 am and marched towards the CM’s residence and Lok Bhawan but was stopped at Dak Bungalow road.

Several policemen were injured in the alleged stone-pelting during the protest march, prompting police to use mild force to disperse the protesters. In last one month, Patna has witnessed series of student protests over NEET paper leak and other demands including one under AISA on July 22nd when protestors had indulged in arson and had face off with police personnel. Police had then used water cannons and also resorted to lathi charge and tear gas shells.

Patna SSP Kartikey K Sharma said during the protest at Dak Bungalow intersection, anti-social elements pelted stones in which a DSP-rank officer and constables were injured. Following this, police used mild force to disperse the mob. Some of the injured were taken to hospital for treatment while police brought the situation under control peacefully.

Commuters had a tough time from 11 am to 5 pm due to the protests with long jams witnessed at Bailey Road and other connecting roads leading to central Patna. Despite advance advisories from traffic police and some schools adjusting their schedules, commuters were caught in crawling and standstill traffic for five hours.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) job aspirants and other students marched towards the CM’s residence, demanding cancellation of the 70th BPSC exam, citing alleged irregularities. Reports said the protesters reached Dak Bungalow intersection around 12.15 pm , where police had put up barricades to stop them. Over a dozen protestors were detained as they tried to move ahead, police said.

Other protesting students joined the march demanding single-tier examination for the fourth phase of the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4), including a single-stage PT-mains examination, removal of negative marking, 100% domicile-based recruitment, greater transparency in recruitment exams conducted by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission and fair opportunities for Hindi-medium candidates.

Manoj Kumar Chandrawansi, central committee member of DYFI, said the protests were for a genuine cause as BPSC had taken a wrong decision of conducting the TRE-4 examination in two phases instead of single phase as earlier done. “We condemn the detention of protestors,” he said.

“Three recruitment drives were announced through the BSSC, but it has been three years. We have repeatedly besieged the BSSC, demanding that the exam dates be announced. Despite this, they keep asking for 15 days. Apart from BPSC, there isn’t a single commission in Bihar that issues an annual calendar,” said an aspirant-cum-protestor Aditi Narayan.

Later, a delegation led by mostly BSPC aspirants met chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit and submitted him a memorandum listing their demands for immediate conduct of examination to fill up vacancies in various government posts and also single phase examination for TRE-4.

On Monday, the BPSC said it will now conduct the examination in two stages and that negative marking will continue in objective examinations. The BPSC has said domicile is a matter for the state government and not for it to decide. It said around 72% of candidates appearing in BPSC examinations were from Bihar.