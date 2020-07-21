e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Phagwara Improvement Trust junior assistant held for tampering with govt records

Phagwara Improvement Trust junior assistant held for tampering with govt records

cities Updated: Jul 21, 2020 21:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The vigilance bureau has registered a criminal case against Sandeep Mittar, a junior assistant at the Phagwara Improvement Trust, for tampering with government records.

A case has been registered against him under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 466 (forgery of record of Court or of public register) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Acting on a complaint that Mittar had tampered with government records for Rs 50, 000 slips to register a plot. During investigation, the records of three earlier registered plots were also found to have tampered with by the accused misusing his post, said Kapurthala DSP Ashwani Kumar, who conducted the raid and arrested Mittar on Tuesday. Further investigation is on, he said.

top news
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Maharashtra Covid-19 tally rises by 8,369 cases to reach 3.27 lakh
Maharashtra Covid-19 tally rises by 8,369 cases to reach 3.27 lakh
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
India struggled to gain influence due to 3 foreign policy ‘burdens’: Jaishankar
India struggled to gain influence due to 3 foreign policy ‘burdens’: Jaishankar
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In