18 more Pune RPF personnel under scanner in rape case

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on November 1, booked accused Anil Pawar attached to the RPF as constable, on the charge of repeatedly raping a 17-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh confined in a railway quarter room on the Tadiwala Road between September 12 and 17.

Pawar was running an NGO from the railway quarters named ‘Sidharth Multipurpose Society.’

The girl had run away with a friend from Chhattisgarh and arrived at the Pune railway station on September 12. It is reported that Pawar came across them. Deceptively offering assistance under the guise of an NGO, he guided them to the railway quarters situated on Tadiwala Road. It is alleged that at this location, both the constable and his associate forcibly confined and sexually assaulted the minor girl.

The girl had returned to her hometown in the Bemetara district and lodged a zero FIR with the police there. The Bemetara police reached Pune for inquiry and registered a formal FIR and launched an investigation.

While Pawar is still at large, some employees have been transferred immediately by the RPF and railway administration.

“The inquiry report of the incident has been submitted and the role of the 18 staff members will be investigated,” said a senior RPF officer requesting anonymity.

The GRP has arrested two persons involved in this case identified as Karan Rathod (30) and Sushmita Kasbe (24).