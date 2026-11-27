Yerawada police arrested two men for allegedly gang-raping a woman at a lodge in Kondhwa on November 22 after luring her there on the pretext of meeting her. The incident came to light after the survivor approached the police and lodged a complaint on Tuesday. According to the police, the survivor knew both accused and had worked with them at the same workplace. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more

The arrested accused have been identified as Ganesh Shankar Pathak, 28 and Shrenik Pramod Chavan, 36, both residents of Parvati.

According to the police, the survivor knew both accused and had worked with them at the same workplace.

“At the lodge, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her one after the other. They subsequently threatened her and warned her against disclosing the incident to anyone,” senior police inspector Umesh Geete said.

The survivor approached Yerawada police on Tuesday and lodged a complaint. Police registered a case and launched an investigation, following which both accused were arrested.